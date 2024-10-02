Music played in San Francisco Mission District tracked by solar-powered phone

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a new way to find out what's on and poppin' in San Francisco's Mission District.

Well... sort of.

There's a new playlist online called "Bop Spotter."

It uploads songs that are being played in a specific area in real-time.

Here's how it works.

A software engineer named Riley Walz installed a box on a power pole in the Mission.

Inside of the box is an old phone that "Shazams" songs in the area 24-7.

It's all solar-powered.

If you're unfamiliar, Shazam is an app that tells you the title of a song being played nearby.

So, you can go online and see what music was played near the phone, whether it's from a car passing by or a pedestrian playing music -- the list of possibilities goes on.