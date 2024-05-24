BottleRock Napa Valley uncorks music, food and drink festival for 11th year

Stevie Nicks is headlining day one of BottleRock 2024 in Napa Valley

Music lovers are headed to Napa this holiday weekend. The three-day BottleRock music festival kicks off Friday.

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, music fans from the Bay Area and beyond are headed to the Napa Valley for this year's BottleRock Music Festival. Some big names are headlining this year.

Bottlerock Napa Valley is pumping up the volume for the 11th year. Three days of music and fun across 26 acres, not to mention fresh pie for Barb Anderson from Half Moon Bay.

"Yummy," she said.

Barb says so far, this year's festival is hitting all the right notes.

"Good weather, good fun, good music, good food and Stevie Nicks," said Anderson.

Most of the coveted three-day wristband passes sold out weeks ago.

Inside, you can make a pit stop for a smart refreshing cocktail, like an Aperol Spritz if that's your thing.

Steps away the 'Culinary Garden' was exactly that glorious food, deliciousness all around.

We stopped by the Empress M booth, where Napa restaurant owner Margaret Wong is super excited to bring her cuisine to a new audience.

"This is a big deal, not just in Napa but this is worldwide, we're so proud to present our Empress M authentic Chinese food," said restaurateur Margaret Wong.

Natalie Carlis and husband Ronnie came from New Orleans to celebrate a Bottlerock birthday, fit for a queen.

"This is my first time here, I've talked to people about it, we took a bus ride here, they were telling me if you love music , you're going to love it," Natalie Carlis said.

"I was in Napa 15 years ago, now I'm back, I love what I see again," said Ronnie Carlis.

Promoters say 120,000 people are expected over three days. Stevie Nicks and Megan Thee Stallion are scheduled to perform Friday. Pearl Jam Saturday and Ed Sheeran on Sunday.

At last check, only general admission tickets for Friday are available for about $250.

Saturday and Sunday are sold out.

