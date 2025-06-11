BottleRock Napa Valley: What's new with food, music and fun

NAPA, Calif. -- Napa Valley's BottleRock is a festival like no other. In one unforgettable weekend, BottleRock brings together world-class food and drinks, unique experiences, and incredible music.

"It's the only festival I've been to where you can have like vintage wine and vintage bubbles while you're eating a smash burger and listening to Wu Tang," said Dustin Falcon, Corporate Culinary Director of the Omakase Restaurant Group.

Around 120,000 people attended the popular three-day music and culinary festival. This year, they were in for a treat with new food and beverage options.

This year marked the first year at the festival for the Omakase Restaurant Group. "We have a barbecue pork bao and a vegan eggplant bao from Dumpling Time, and then our Omakase roll and a California roll from Omakase," said Falcon.

Other exciting additions included wines from the House of Far Niente, like Bella Union Pinot Blanc, an expanded presence from PRESS Restaurant, Clif Family wines, which are all organically farmed from Napa Valley and Suisun, and pizza from A16 restaurant, among others.

"We're selling pizzas, the best pizza in town. Woodfired definitely brings a lot of flavor and good ingredients, simple, but fresh. We're really excited, good food, good drinks, good artists. A16 was very excited to be at BottleRock, and I think hopefully we come back every year," said Chef Oscar with A16.

BottleRock 2026 will take place May 22-24.

