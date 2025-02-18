Busy Presidents' Day weekend in San Jose highlighted by separate major crimes

San Jose police are still investigating two violent events that took place at Santana Row and San Pedro Square over the Presidents' Day weekend.

San Jose police are still investigating two violent events that took place at Santana Row and San Pedro Square over the Presidents' Day weekend.

San Jose police are still investigating two violent events that took place at Santana Row and San Pedro Square over the Presidents' Day weekend.

San Jose police are still investigating two violent events that took place at Santana Row and San Pedro Square over the Presidents' Day weekend.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are still investigating two violent events that took place over the Presidents' Day weekend.

The two separate events led to officers injured, arrests made and even the death of a 15-year-old boy.

"I think it's surprising because I usually feel safe walking around here," Pamela Tint said.

"Yeah, definitely surprising," Bryan Nguyen said. "This area, I always thought was super safe."

San Jose police are still searching for suspects of an altercation that turned deadly Friday night.

Just after 7 p.m. on Valentine's Day, a 15-year-old boy died from a stabbing along Olsen Drive at the backend of Santana Row.

RELATED: Victim fatally stabbed at San Jose's Santana Row was a 15-year-old boy, police say

Businesses had to close early due to the large crime scene.

"This was pretty much from our front door," Maker's Market employee Sandra Jennings said. "It was busy. The restaurants were busy. There were still people eating over at El Jardin. So, we had to shut down our store a little early and the whole street had to be shut down."

Another employee of a nearby restaurant saw the whole thing play out, but preferred to remain off camera.

She told us five teenagers were chasing a young couple in front of some shops and a fight broke out across the street in front of the NetApp campus on Olsen Drive.

She saw the 15-year-old get stabbed and run toward the parking garages before collapsing just a few steps away.

"Things like that don't happen in Santana Row," Jennings said.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Less than 48 hours later in downtown San Jose, another major crime event had an employee at San Pedro Square feeling equally surprised.

"I feel like it's fairly safe and it's just unfortunate like that happened so close to home," Farmers Union Asst. general manager Truman Nguyen said.

A major brawl that broke out early Sunday morning in front of San Pedro Social.

SJPD officers responding were attacked trying to break up the fights.

The altercation grew to a few dozen people before arrests were made.

"I heard it got a little violent and there was a lot of police presence," Nguyen said. "Pretty much this whole street was blocked off with more than 30 squad cars and more than 50 officers, just having a presence here and cleaning up whatever happened that night."

Over two days, two fights turned into much more in two places that few expected them to happen.