New parking rules taking effect in San Francisco this week: Here's what to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New rules about parking are coming to San Francisco.
And pretty soon, drivers could start getting tickets.
It's because of a change to the state's "daylighting" law, which prohibits parking within 20 feet of any crosswalk.
Starting Monday, drivers parked too close to an intersection will receive warnings.
Then, beginning in January, $40 fines will be handed out.
While the new rule will eliminate thousands of parking spaces in the city, officials say the goal is to improve pedestrian safety.