Gov. Gavin Newsom calls on Pres. Donald Trump to devote more resources to fighting wildfires

Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on Pres. Trump to ramp up fire mitigation efforts on federal land with a tongue-in-cheek name, "Make America Rake Again."

Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on Pres. Trump to ramp up fire mitigation efforts on federal land with a tongue-in-cheek name, "Make America Rake Again."

Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on Pres. Trump to ramp up fire mitigation efforts on federal land with a tongue-in-cheek name, "Make America Rake Again."

Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on Pres. Trump to ramp up fire mitigation efforts on federal land with a tongue-in-cheek name, "Make America Rake Again."

As we head into the holiday weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom is kicking off a new campaign to increase wildfire prevention efforts.

He's calling on Pres. Donald Trump to ramp up mitigation efforts on federal land with a tongue-in-cheek name, "Make America Rake Again."

Newsom was holding onto a draft executive order.

"Here it is. It's a simple executive order. It just requires one thing. That large sharpie and a signature," Newsom said.

He's calling on Trump and the federal government to do more to prevent wildfires, because "lives and property are on the line."

MORE: Wildfire Expo gives North Bay homeowners tools, info on preparing for emergencies

"The State of California manages 3% of the land in California. Fifty-seven percent of land of this state is under jurisdiction of the federal government," Newsom said.

Some of the biggest fires in California have burned on federal land. That includes the Camp Fire, which devastated the town of Paradise in Butte County years ago.

As the Golden State approaches peak fire season, leaders on Thursday talked about what the state has done to prevent wildfires.

"With support from the governor and legislature, over $2.5 billion dollars has been invested in prevention and resilience since 2020," said Chief Anale Burlew with CAL FIRE.

"That funding has allowed us to scale up. We're now collectively treating more than 700,000 acres annually," said Patrick Wright, director of the Governor's Wildfire and Forest Resilience Task Force.

MORE: California Safe Homes Act could give homeowners cash to fireproof properties

Newsom said the state has made "unprecedented investments" to prevent wildfires. He says it's now time for the federal government to step up its resources.

"We cannot do it alone in isolation. We need the support of the federal government. The Trump administration needs to step up, and they need to fund these efforts, not just here in California, but throughout the western United States. Lives and property are on the line," Newsom said.

The governor also criticized Trump for sending hundreds of California National Guard members to Los Angeles during June's ICE protests. He says the National Guard should have been helping with wildfire prevention. He's calling the president to immediately reassign them.

"It's also critical that we get our men and women back -- the National Guard. That we get them back doing the work in partnership with the Conservation Corp and CAL FIRE to get these projects moving again," Newsom said.

On Thursday afternoon, the Trump administration announced it is pulling 150 National Guard troops from Los Angeles. National Guard soldiers have spent weeks there. They were tasked by the Trump administration with protecting federal property and personnel.