CA leaders react to SCOTUS decision to allow enforcement of homeless outdoor sleeping bans

California leaders are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to allow cities to enforce bans on unhoused people sleeping outdoors.

California leaders are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to allow cities to enforce bans on unhoused people sleeping outdoors.

California leaders are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to allow cities to enforce bans on unhoused people sleeping outdoors.

California leaders are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to allow cities to enforce bans on unhoused people sleeping outdoors.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Supreme Court is clearing the way for cities to enforce bans on unhoused people sleeping outdoors, even in the Bay Area where shelter space is limited.

The high court ruled in favor of Grants Pass, Oregon Friday, and its ban on sleeping in public. A local ordinance there fined people $295 for sleeping outside after tents took over public parks. But then, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals paused that, saying it violates the 8th Amendment in areas where there aren't enough shelter beds.

Those who violate the ban will face fines and possibly jail time.

MORE: Supreme Court says city's homeless camping ban not 'cruel and unusual' punishment

This ruling comes as San Francisco is fighting an injunction that blocks the city from removing homeless encampments from streets if there is no shelter available. So this ruling is seen as a win for the city.

Reaction has been coming in from California leaders on the decision.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed:

"San Francisco has made significant investments in shelter and housing, and we will continue to lead with offers of services from our hard-working City employees. But too often these offers are rejected, and we need to be able to enforce our laws, especially to prevent long-term encampments. This decision recognizes that cities must have more flexibility to address challenges on our streets."

Governor Gavin Newsom

"This decision removes the legal ambiguities that have tied the hands of local officials for years and limited their ability to deliver on common-sense measures to protect the safety and well-being of our communities."

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu

"It will take time to analyze this decision and chart a path forward to change policies on the ground and ensure our litigation catches up with the Supreme Court's decision today."

The unsheltered population in San Francisco County is 4,300 people.

The Coalition on Homelessness says banning camping outside in public spaces could mean punishing homeless people with fines or jail time when they don't have any other place to sleep.

"Homeless people are already suffering out on the street and this is a big kick in the knees. They are losing a right that says they can't be arrested or cited for being too poor to find a place to live when no shelter is available," said Jennifer Friedenbach, Executive Director of Coalition on Homelessness.

San Francisco's mayor and city attorney say the city will not immediately start enforcing fines for people sleeping outside.

The city will need to review the decision and determine the next steps.

For nearly a decade, 50-year-old Shabella Robert has been living on the streets.

Robert doesn't agree with the Supreme Court's decision to allow homeless camps to be cleared and she says she won't move to a shelter.

"They can't force us. I'd like to see them try," said Robert. "I wouldn't stay in a shelter if you'd paid me all the money on the planet. Some shelters are dangerous."

Meanwhile, Coalition on Homelessness says its lawsuit against San Francisco filed in Fall 2022 will now proceed.

A federal magistrate judge paused the case until after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision.