ABC7 to host U.S. Senate Candidate Forum between Adam Schiff, Steve Garvey

Watch the 2024 California U.S. Senate Candidate Forum live on ABC7 and all of our streaming platforms on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

LOS ANGELES -- The Nov. 5 election is around the corner, and one important decision for voters is the open Senate seat.

On Tuesday, ABC7 will be hosting the U.S. Senate Candidate Forum at 5 p.m. PT, and it will be livestreamed on all of our streaming platforms.

KABC-TV anchor Marc Brown will moderate the discussion between Democratic candidate Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican candidate and former Dodger Steve Garvey.

Brown will be joined by a panel of journalists from across the state, including ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze, KFSN-TV anchor Warren Armstrong and Univision Los Angeles anchor Gabriela Teissier.

The two senate candidates will answer questions on the important issues facing our state and our country, helping you decide who should represent California in the Senate.

The forum will spotlight California's only statewide political contest. The event is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of California.

Watch the U.S. Senate Candidate Forum live on ABC7 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC7 Bay Area."