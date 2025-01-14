Gov. Gavin Newsom adds LA wildfire relief, recovery to 'Trump-proof' special session agenda

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday expanded the agenda for his legislative session focused on "Trump-proofing" California to include response and recovery funding for the catastrophic Los Angeles County wildfires.

The governor is proposing an additional $2.5 billion to "jump-start" the recovery process, including helping schools rebuild and increasing wildfire preparedness. The money will also be used to continue helping with emergency responses.

"To the people of Los Angeles: we have your back," Newsom said in a statement.

About an hour before the governor expanded the special session, Assembly Republicans called on him to do just that. The minority party has been criticizing Newsom for months over the Trump-focused special session, in which the governor asked the Legislature to shore up at least $25 million in anticipation of lawsuits with the Trump administration.

Assembly Minority Leader James Gallagher, R-Chico, has described the anti-Trump special session as "tone deaf." Prior to Newsom's announcement, he told ABC7 News that the state needs to prioritize what's most pressing for its residents.

"This special session was ridiculous to begin with, but especially now with the wildfires that we're experiencing here in California. The impending insurance crisis that we could be, we already were facing, but probably even more detrimental at this point," he said.

Gallagher welcomed the expansion of the special session, but reiterated his opposition to the Trump resistance.

"I'm glad to see Governor Newsom agreeing that the state needs to prioritize relief for Californians impacted by these fires. I certainly hope he doesn't play politics with this money by tying it to his slush fund for government lawyers and left-wing groups to fight President Trump," he said via text message to ABC7 News. "This is a time for all of us to come together and take care of our fellow Californians who have lost everything."

Earlier Monday, Assembly lawmakers postponed the first budget committee hearing on the legal defense fund until further notice. The chairman of that committee - Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, D-Encino - is directly impacted by the wildfires, with his district under evacuation orders.

This all comes amid an ongoing feud between Newsom and Trump over disaster relief, as the incoming commander-in-chief has threatened to withhold federal aid from California. On Monday, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson signaled agreement, telling reporters "there should probably be conditions" when asked if he's open to sending funding to the Golden State as it grapples with devastating wildfires.

On Friday, Newsom sent a letter to Trump to invite him to see firsthand the wreckage from the fires in the greater L.A. region.

"California is again facing one of the most destructive fires in our history," Newsom wrote. "We are thankful that President Biden has swiftly approved our major disaster declaration- a strong indication of the partnership California needs and appreciates with any federal administration. However, the threat to lives and property remains acute."