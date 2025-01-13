Bay Area steps up for donation events benefitting Los Angeles wildfire victims

The Bay Area is stepping up to help people impacted by the Southern California wildfires.

The Bay Area is stepping up to help people impacted by the Southern California wildfires.

The Bay Area is stepping up to help people impacted by the Southern California wildfires.

The Bay Area is stepping up to help people impacted by the Southern California wildfires.

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area is stepping up to help people impacted by the Southern California wildfires.

On Saturday, a donation drive in the East Bay saw hundreds of folks driving up willing to give. Local animal advocates are also helping Southland animal shelters make room for displaced dogs and cats.

A drive-thru donation effort literally stopped traffic on Anchor Drive in Emeryville, with hundreds showing up to help neighbors in the Southland impacted by catastrophic wildfires.

"We're Californians as well. This is a horrifying event. I can't just sit around and do nothing," said Meg Thatcher from Woodside.

"Just seeing what's happening on the news in Southern California is really tragic. We're trying to help out anyway we can," said Landry Hicks.

"Today, we're collecting new toiletries, clothes," said Jessi Caparella.

CALIFORNIA FIRES: Ways to help those affected by multiple, growing wildfires

Bay Area social media influencers Jessi Caparella and Natalie Marshall organized the drive in the parking lot of Trader Vic's restaurant using Instagram to spread the word.

"My whole perspective shifted in these last few days thinking this could happen here and what would we need? where to begin. That's a big part for LA. They don't know where to begin," Caparella said.

Donations of new clothes, shoes and toiletries will be trucked to LA, where an outreach group will get to families.

"We could not have anticipated how many would show up beautiful to see," said Natalie Marshall.

Volunteers from San Francisco's Muttville Senior Dog Rescue are in Van Nuys helping clear some LA shelters by bringing up to 50 dogs to the Bay Area for adoption.

MORE: Scam artists are taking advantage of the Los Angeles-area wildfires, officials warn

"We've reached out to county and city shelters in Los Angeles to take the dogs who were already there pre-fire, so we're not taking dogs who belong to somebody," said Muttville Founder and CEO Sherri Franklin.

"It hurts my heart," said Christopher Brown.

In the North Bay, Brown is using Facebook to organize a convoy of relief supplies to Southern California.

We've had people donate money for gas for the trip. It's been a positive experience," Brown said.