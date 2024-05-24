California's Department of Aging offers free resources for older adults

LOS ANGELES -- It's Older Californians Month, and in the spirit of that, we're raising awareness about some resources for older adults that many people might not be aware of.

The California Department of Aging has a resource guide provides a lot of information on a variety of topics.

The department wants older Californians to take advantage of the wide variety of services offered.

This year's theme, which is "Connection," highlights the importance of having meaningful conversations.

It's all about bridging the gap between older adults, family members and friends. But experts say, don't wait until there's a crisis to start a conversation.

"Just talking about simple things. What are your plans as you get older? How are you preparing meals today? What does your insurance coverage look like? How are your savings holding up? Do you want to stay in your home? Questions like that," said Susan DeMarois, the director of the California Department of Aging.

The department's guide offers free health insurance counseling, caregiver support, advice on housing options, emergency preparedness and much more.

To view the guide, visit www.aging.ca.gov.