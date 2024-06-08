Caltrain service between San Francisco and San Jose suspended this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All rail service between San Francisco and San Jose is suspended on Saturday and Sunday to clear the lines for electric train testing, Caltrain said.

Limited bus service, with limited passenger capacity, is provided only at San Jose Diridon, Palo Alto and Millbrae stations.

The buses will not run into San Francisco as there will be no stops and no bus service north of Millbrae, Caltrain said.

The shutdown is part of Caltrain's work to electrify the railroad with trains that are supposed to be faster, cleaner and more efficient.

The new trains are set to roll out in September.

Bay City News contributed to this report.