Check out Caltrain's new electric train

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Public transportation is a much-needed service for people getting to work, school and appointments. However, many commuters are concerned about the environmental impacts. Well, that's where Caltrain comes into play!

"So we've got plugs under every forward-facing seat," says Dan Lieberman, Public Information Officer at Caltrain. We have baggage both above and below. We've got an improved climate control system. We've got digital displays on the end of the cab. And of course, we have onboard Wi-Fi throughout the entire train. You can plug in, hop online, get everything you need done done, and just making it that much more convenient to be on Caltrain."

There are also cameras distributed throughout the train for safety purposes, a new and improved bathroom and plenty of additional seating.

Lieberman talked to ABC7 about its new electric train, why it's important and what it represents. You can watch in the video player above.