FBI releases sketch of 2nd person possibly connected to 2016 murder of man playing Pokémon Go in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The FBI released a sketch of a second person possibly connected to the murder of a Bay Area college baseball player in San Francisco in August 2016.

Calvin Riley, 20, from San Mateo, was playing the popular Pokémon Go game when he was shot and killed before 10 p.m. at Aquatic Park near Ghirardelli Square.

The sketches are of two people in the area at the time. The right photo below is the newest sketch.

The first person was in a car and the second was recording video at the crime scene.

A $25,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the FBI's San Francisco Field Office at (415) 553-7400.