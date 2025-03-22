What does it mean to be "Okizu Strong"?

Camp Okizu: Parent shares Bay Area nonprofit's mission to support children with cancer ahead of gala

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This weekend, Camp Okizu's annual "Art Inspiring Hope" gala takes place in San Francisco.

Camp Okizu is a Bay Area-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting children diagnosed with cancer.

ABC7 News anchor Stephanie Sierra sat down with one parent, Karen Bettucchi, to share what it means to be "Okizu Strong."

Okizu's annual gala fundraiser is Saturday, March 22 at 5 p.m. at Fort Mason.

