4-year-old overcomes rare form of leukemia with support of CA camp for kids facing cancer

Camp Okizu is a non-profit dedicated to supporting children and families affected by childhood cancer, including 4-year-old Beckett Boznanski.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Part of our efforts to Build a Better Bay Area is to highlight the organizations that give back to our community in powerful ways.

Camp Okizu is a non-profit dedicated to supporting children and families affected by childhood cancer.

ABC7's Stephanie Sierra introduces us to 4-year-old Beckett and his journey becoming #Okizustrong.

To learn more about Okizu's mission or to attend the annual gala on March 23rd, click here. https://okizu.org/

You can watch the full story in the video player above.

