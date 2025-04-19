24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Marin City unveils new artwork on bus shelters, honoring city's history: Here's a look

Tara Campbell Image
ByTara Campbell KGO logo
Saturday, April 19, 2025 11:45PM
MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Marin City is celebrating its history with a new art exhibit on a handful of bus stops.

"We want to keep the city's legacy alive," said Felicia Gaston, Founder, Marin City Historical and Preservation Society. "We want people to know how Marin City got started."

'Hometown heroes': New exhibit highlights legacy of Marin City's Black pioneers

Oakland-based artist James Shields proudly marked five city bus stops with his signature work.

"Honoring the shipyard workers that migrated out here from the south and just being able to research and learn what it was like to work on those warships and the things they endured the story really told itself," he said.

Watch the video in the media player above for the full story.

