'Hometown heroes': New exhibit highlights legacy of Marin City's Black pioneers

MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, a new exhibit at all Marin County Library branches is highlighting the historical legacy of Marin City and the contribution of its Black pioneers, many who came to the area during World War II to work in the shipyards.

"It's a California Black history story, it's a national story," said Felicia Gaston.

Marin City resident Felicia Gaston is preserving the rich history of her community, the only way she knows how by creating an exhibit for all to see at the Marin County Library.

"What I like about it is whatever area you live in you can come get a taste of it," said Gaston.

Through partnership with the library, Gaston's archive and collection is now on display at all 10 branches.

Highlighting the history of Black pioneers who came to Marin City in the 1940s to build ships for the war effort.

"They came here to build a better life for themselves and their families leaving the Jim Crow south they came here to help build 93 ships," Gaston said.

"What we love is celebrating these hometown heroes the history of what families and individuals had to endure coming from the south to Marin City for a better life," said Marin County Library services director, Lana Adlawan.

Pictures, artifacts, and newspaper clippings tell the story of strength and struggle.

During WWII, approximately 6,000 people were living in Marin City, many of them Black. Some faced racism and segregation in the shipyards.

A welder, Joseph James filed a civil rights lawsuit and won.

"During the 40s, the Boilermakers wanted all Blacks to be in a separate union, and James was like, oh no, we're all working for the same cause," said Gaston.

It's history that many in Marin and and across the Bay Area only thought they knew.

Felicia and Lana hope visitors take in the entire journey called 'The Legacy of Marin City, A California Black History Story.'

"It's a touchpoint for families and adults traveling from branch to branch and build on what they're learning from this library," Adlawan added.

The exhibit is now on display thru Sept. 30, 2024.