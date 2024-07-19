Video shows thieves stealing 6-foot-tall metal rooster from South Bay store

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- Surveillance cameras captured thieves stealing a six-foot-tall metal rooster in broad daylight.

Nasser Kherella owns California Home & Garden, off Winchester Boulevard in Campbell.

"I was in shock and disbelief because this has been here," Kherella said.

Every morning for the past nine and a half years, Kherella and his wife have wheeled this large rooster out in front of their store and wheeled it back at closing.

"It's probably about 85 pounds to 95 pounds. But it would've been a lot of trouble, because it's big and very spiky," Kherella said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kherella said his surveillance cameras captured a man lingering around the rooster. His neighbor's surveillance cameras captured a better shot of the man running down Winchester with it and then stuffing it in the back of a car.

Surveillance footage shows a large metal rooster being pushed down Winchester Boulevard in Campbell.

"What I'd really like to tell that guy how the hell was he able to fit it in that little civic?" Kherella said.

Kherella would bring that rooster with him to garden shows and events.

"I take it because it's a showstopper, and it makes people happy, especially with kids," Kherella said.

When you think of Campbell landmarks, you might think of the water tower, or the Pruneyard. But people we spoke to were familiar of the rooster.

"It's like stealing a mascot," one resident said.

John Smith said he passes the rooster three to four times a week.

"It is kind of iconic, I believe. You know, every time I go by there, now that I know it's not there, I wont see it," Smith said.

We spoke with Ken Johnson, executive director with the Chamber of Commerce.

"I drive by it every day on my way home from work," Johnson said.

Johnson said it was just on Wednesday that Campbell Police held a meeting with business owners regarding retail theft. They received feedback of their drone program, organized retail theft program and their "real time program."

"So the way the program works if I'm a retailer, I can set up my cameras to communicate with the police department, and I can control the level of communication I want to have with them. It can be only in the event I call 911, but it's a way to give information to police officers. And so, instead of trying to come after a crime, they're coming real time," Johnson said.

Police said Kherella did report the rooster stolen on Thursday.

"We got the license plate. We're gonna get you, buddy," Kherella said.

We asked Kherella if he's concerned the men who stole the rooster would melt it for metal. Kherella said he doesn't think so.

He's estimating it costs between $3 to $5,000.

"It's not about the materialistic value of it. It's more a sentimental value. It makes people happy and that makes me happy too," Kherella said.