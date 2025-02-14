Chinese zodiac symbols: What's your sign and what does it mean?

Here are the 12 Chinese zodiac symbols and their meanings.

Here are the 12 Chinese zodiac symbols and their meanings.

Here are the 12 Chinese zodiac symbols and their meanings.

Here are the 12 Chinese zodiac symbols and their meanings.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are 12 animal symbols that represent the Chinese zodiac. The signs rotate every year--from year of the rooster to year of the dog, for example--and it's believed that people born in years corresponding to a certain symbol will have personality traits matching their birth-year animal.

If you've ever wondered what your Chinese zodiac sign means for you, Nancy Yu Law can share some insight.

Law is with Chinatown History and Culture Association in San Francisco's Chinatown. She's also the owner of Asia Star Fantasy on Grant Ave in Chinatown, and her family has been designing and creating a mural in Jack Kerouac Alley, dedicated to the Chinese zodiac signs, for over a decade.

MORE: SF family's 'Zodiac Wall' educates visitors about Chinese culture, connects community

"The zodiac story is Chinese history and culture," Law said. "But it's also legendary. We've been using the zodiac signs for over 5,000 years."

The very first zodiac symbol is the rat. The most recent year of the rat was in 2020, and before that 2008.

"People born in year of the rat are resourceful," Law said. "They are kind, smart, intelligent, and loving."

The ox follows the rat--2021 was the year of the ox and 2033 will be the next time we see this symbol.

"Oxens are known for dependability," Law said. "They're diligent, known for strength and determination."

SAN FRANCISCO CHINESE NEW YEAR PARADE 2025: How to watch live on ABC7!

After the year of the ox comes the year of the tiger.

"They are competitive," Law said. "They're also strong and unpredictable. Of course, they are very brave and self-confident."

This is followed by the year of the rabbit.

"People born in year of the rabbit are gentle," Law said. "They are mostly quiet, they're kind, elegant, and they're very patient."

Last year, 2024, was known as the year of the dragon.

SAN FRANCISCO CHINESE NEW YEAR PARADE: Everything you need to know before you go

"They're very powerful," Law said. "They're very courageous, brave, intelligent and confident."

Of course this year will be the year of the snake. People born in this year are very functional. They are also known as great communicators and are very resourceful.

"They know how to get around," Law said. "They know what they want, and they know how to reach out to people."

Those under the snake symbol are also great thinkers. But, they are often stressed and hold themselves and others to high standards.

Next year will be the year of the horse and the people born in these years are very active and energetic. They are usually animated people who enjoy performing.

"Next would be the year of the ram or year of the goat," Law said. "They are shy, but they're very stable. Mild-mannered, kind-hearted, they have a strong sense of justice."

The next Chinese zodiac sign is the monkey.

"They are intelligent," Law said. "They have an attractive personality, they're very curious, people want to be around them."

After the monkey comes the year of the rooster. According to Chinese zodiac legend, people born in these years tend to be observant and resourceful. They can be courageous and hard-working and have a lot of confidence in themselves.

"Here comes the year of the dog," Law said. "They are honest, loyal, but they're also cautious and very careful. They're very protective. They like to challenge you."

The final animal symbol of the Chinese zodiac is the pig. Law said people born in these years are compassionate and persevere to achieve their goals.

But not all years of the dog, or rooster, or dragon are the same. According to Law, these 12 animals symbols rotate through a 60-year cycle. This year of snake, for example, will be known as the spiritual snake.

"We call it the spiritual snake," Law said. "It represents goodness, greatness, functioning. Hopefully, everything you do will be effective and functioning for year of the snake."