Here's how the Bay Area is celebrating Cinco de Mayo

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cinco de Mayo is on Monday, but festivities are well underway across the Bay Area.

It's a time to celebrate Mexican pride and there a myriad of events this weekend.

In downtown Santa Rosa, Ballet Folklorico, took center stage. Traditional music, dance, and costumes bringing out lots of families this Saturday.

Cinco de Mayo is a reason why some people celebrate.

"It's to remember that in 1862 the Mexicano's in Puebla, a little small town, which defeated the French was fully armed who's invading Mexico," said Robert Hernandez, President of the SF Lowrider Council.

In this political climate though, the celebration comes with some concern.

"Especially now with what trump's doing and the whole immigration and deportation," said Hernandez.

Even so, most believe Cinco de Mayo can be an opportunity to revisit and foster community traditions.

The last time there was a Cinco de Mayo parade in San Jose was in the early 2000s, but this year it will include the lowrider cruise with SJPD having its own lowrider taking part.

In San Francisco, multiple events mark the holiday.

Saturday festivities included a special car show, followed by a cruise along Mission Street, and a block party.

Roberto Hernandez, President of the Lowrider Council explained.

"I started the Cinco de Mayo celebration in San Francisco 44 years ago and we've been cruising since then," said Hernandez.

Victor Segura comes every year.

"I brought my family and our cars-- 63 impala and 66 impala," said Segura. "It means a lot because we get to spend time together. They learn about our culture, family time, more than anything."

Crystal Mosqueda Mejia comes makes it to the Cinco de Mayo car show and cruise every year with her husband and 4 kids. This year, the family is proud to show off their "beauty."

"She's shining, and she's driving all over again," said Mosqueda Mejia.

"She's this burgundy one right here. Her name is. 'Flaked out'."

Mosqueda Mejia says she grew up in the lowrider community and now her kids are part of the culture and tradition as well.

She says Cinco de Mayo in San Francisco offers opportunities for culture and community to come together in a meaningful way.

"It's amazing to see the community keep doing this for our people," said Mosqueda Mejia.

In San Jose, there were plenty of Mexican flags on display Saturday night.

Big celebrations -including a parade--are on tap for Sunday.

"It's just a good time for celebration and coming together," said one San Jose resident.

Cinco de Mayo --cause for celebration and a chance to appreciate Mexican American culture.