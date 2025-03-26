24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
LIST: Tahoe ski resorts 2024/25 season closing dates

ByPamela Parker KGO logo
Wednesday, March 26, 2025 12:03AM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tahoe has seen some incredible snow days this year, but all good things come to an end. At least until the next season rolls around.

As the Lake Tahoe ski season begins to draw to a close, here are the projected dates of when most of the major resorts are set to end their run.

As of Tuesday, Tahoe Donner looks to be the earliest one to say goodbye as they plan to shut their doors on April 6.

ABC7 News reached out to them, and they say even some fresh snow wouldn't allow the Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort to extend the season. The resort is building a brand new ski lodge and must shut down on April 6 to finish up construction on time to open for next season.

One notable Tahoe resort that did not open at all this season is Homewood. Officials announced in October that the resort would be closed for the 2024-2025 season amid financial issues related to a proposed renovation.

Here's a list of when all the major ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area are projected to end the 2025/2026 ski season (all dates are weather permitting):

  • Mt. Rose: April 27

  • Boreal: April 13

  • Heavenly: April 20

  • Northstar California: April 13

  • Soda Springs: April 13

  • Sugar Bowl: April 27

  • Palisades Tahoe: May 25

  • Sierra at Tahoe: April 20

  • Kirkwood: April 27

  • Tahoe Donner Downhill: April 6

  • Diamond Peak: December 12

  • Homewood: CLOSED - Until December 2025

