East Bay school employee arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage student: police

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay school employee is in jail without bail, accused of sexually assaulting an underage student, according to authorities.

Walnut Creek Police arrested 43-year-old Gerard Flaherty of Pleasant Hill Wednesday.

He worked at the Contra Costa School of Performing Arts.

The school hasn't said what Flaherty's role was at the school, but did say he's been placed on leave.

Police haven't said whether the alleged incident involves a current student, or a former one who just recently came forward.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case or any other potential victims to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-943-5844. Or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit information through the tip line at 925-943-5865.