Convicted serial SF shoplifter gets probation after serving less than 1 year in jail

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A convicted serial shoplifter is now out of jail on mandatory supervision.
ABC7's Dan Noyes captured video of Aziza Graves leaving court on Friday.
A jury convicted her of stealing more than $60,000 worth of items from stores like Safeway and Target.
The judge agreed to the prosecution's request of a two-and-a-half-year sentence.
However, he ruled Graves could now be on probation.
She has already served nearly eight months in jail.