Convicted serial SF shoplifter gets probation after serving less than 1 year in jail

Convicted serial shoplifter Aziza Graves is now out of jail on mandatory supervision after stealing $60,000 worth of merchandise from retail stores.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A convicted serial shoplifter is now out of jail on mandatory supervision.

ABC7's Dan Noyes captured video of Aziza Graves leaving court on Friday.

A jury convicted her of stealing more than $60,000 worth of items from stores like Safeway and Target.

The judge agreed to the prosecution's request of a two-and-a-half-year sentence.

However, he ruled Graves could now be on probation.

She has already served nearly eight months in jail.