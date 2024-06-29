  • Watch Now

Convicted serial SF shoplifter gets probation after serving less than 1 year in jail

ByDan Noyes KGO logo
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Convicted serial SF shoplifter gets probation
Convicted serial shoplifter Aziza Graves is now out of jail on mandatory supervision after stealing $60,000 worth of merchandise from retail stores.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A convicted serial shoplifter is now out of jail on mandatory supervision.

ABC7's Dan Noyes captured video of Aziza Graves leaving court on Friday.

A jury convicted her of stealing more than $60,000 worth of items from stores like Safeway and Target.

RELATED: ABC7 I-Team obtains exclusive surveillance video after SF jury finds serial shoplifter guilty

The judge agreed to the prosecution's request of a two-and-a-half-year sentence.

However, he ruled Graves could now be on probation.

She has already served nearly eight months in jail.

