East Bay police warn pet owners after multiple reports of deadly coyote attacks on cats

In the East Bay, Pleasanton Police are advising people to keep their pets indoors after receiving multiple reports of dead cats due to coyote attacks.

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- When it comes to coyotes and pets, wildlife officials say it's just not worth the risk.

"Bring pets inside, leash your pets while you're walking, remove access to anything that might attract a coyote," Krysten Kellum, a spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

Coyote sightings are forcing the temporary closure of parks in San Francisco, including Saint Mary's Rec Center Field and Presidio's Mountain Lake Park dog area.

It comes less than three weeks after a 5-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote in the city's Botanical Garden at Golden Gate Park.

"Coyotes can be denning and rearing pups through August so that could be a factor," Kellum said. "You might want to avoid dawn, dusk or nighttime walks. These are when coyotes are more active."

On social media, coyote sightings have been reported recently in the Pleasanton Valley neighborhood and even on Main Street in downtown Pleasanton.

Pleasanton Police didn't elaborate, but the department's advisory says "wild animals, including coyotes, are our neighbors, and learning to coexist with them is important."

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says if you encounter a coyote, take action.

"Try to scare the coyote off, wave your arms, make noise, be big bad and loud, we say," she said. "Don't make the coyote feel trapped, you always want to allow for an escape route."

If the coyote makes contact with you or one of your pets, you are asked to call animal control or 911 right away.