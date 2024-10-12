Officials say before killing it, they made multiple attempts to stop the coyote from attacking others

Coyote that killed 3 dogs, attacked people in San Francisco killed by officials

Federal officials confirmed to ABC7 News on Friday they had killed a coyote responsible for killing multiple dogs in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Federal officials confirmed to ABC7 News on Friday they had killed a coyote responsible for killing multiple dogs in San Francisco.

They believe it also attacked multiple people.

In a statement they say, in part:

"Part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the Presidio Trust's mission is to preserve the park's natural resources and provide for public recreation. However, where serious conflict exists between people and wildlife, we all must take action to ensure public safety. On the early morning of Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, a coyote was lethally removed from Crissy Field."

The coyote had a string of attacks over the past several weeks.

At one point, even killing at least three dogs in the span of about ten days.

The National Park Service, which runs Crissy Field, even putting signs in the area to alert people of the potential danger.

"We met with the National Park Service and we identified certain areas, especially in the East Beach area, where we think they should have better positioning. And so they did change positions of the signs and better, forceful language too," said Martha Walters.

Walters runs the Crissy Field Dog Group.

She says over the past month, many dog owners have become fearful for their pets' safety.

Several of them even buying protective vests and collars.

At Crissy Field, many dog owners tell ABC7 News they're actually relieved the coyote has been culled.

Although several of them also say they still plan on remaining vigilant.

That includes Keith Roehl, who says he takes extra steps to keep his dog Belle safe.

'I'm always concerned. I always keep my dog on a leash. You know everyone has to stay vigilant, especially at the early hours of the morning," Roehl said.

Others, like Marcia Volpe, say while she doesn't want to see coyotes killed, she thinks it's a good idea if they're attacking people and their pets.

Volpe says she also worries about her dog Lisa.

"She's very curious about any livestock, any animal. She has no idea of the danger. She just goes for it," said Volpe.

Officials say before killing it, they made multiple attempts to stop the coyote from attacking others.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A file image of a coyote was used for this story