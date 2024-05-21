  • Watch Now

Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Tesla factory in Fremont

Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Crews battle fire at Tesla factory in Fremont
Crews responded to a fire that burned at the Tesla Fremont factory on Monday.

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews extinguished a fire that burned at the Tesla Fremont factory on Monday.

The 2-alarm commercial fire broke out in an oven at 45500 Fremont Blvd but was extinguished with no injuries, according to Fremont Fire.

The fire was first reported at 5 p.m. and was putting out quite a bit of smoke that people could see for miles.

That smoke quickly dissipated.

All employees at the factory have been accounted for as well, Fremont Fire said.

Bay City News contributed to this report

