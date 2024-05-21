Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Tesla factory in Fremont

Crews responded to a fire that burned at the Tesla Fremont factory on Monday.

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews extinguished a fire that burned at the Tesla Fremont factory on Monday.

The 2-alarm commercial fire broke out in an oven at 45500 Fremont Blvd but was extinguished with no injuries, according to Fremont Fire.

The fire was first reported at 5 p.m. and was putting out quite a bit of smoke that people could see for miles.

Video is from a previous update

That smoke quickly dissipated.

All employees at the factory have been accounted for as well, Fremont Fire said.

Bay City News contributed to this report