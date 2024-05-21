Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Tesla factory in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews extinguished a fire that burned at the Tesla Fremont factory on Monday.
The 2-alarm commercial fire broke out in an oven at 45500 Fremont Blvd but was extinguished with no injuries, according to Fremont Fire.
The fire was first reported at 5 p.m. and was putting out quite a bit of smoke that people could see for miles.
Video is from a previous update
That smoke quickly dissipated.
All employees at the factory have been accounted for as well, Fremont Fire said.
Bay City News contributed to this report