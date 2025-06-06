Crews respond to massive 4-alarm fire in SF's Richmond District affecting 5 multi-unit buildings

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews have stopped forward progress of a 4-alarm fire in San Francisco's Richmond District early Friday morning.

This is happening on 5th Avenue, between Balboa and Anza Streets just blocks from Golden Gate Park and the University of San Francisco.

The San Francisco Fire Department says that five three-story multi-residential buildings have been affected. No injuries have been reported but over 30 people have been evacuated.

Video posted by SFFD shows flames shooting from one of the multi-unit buildings.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.