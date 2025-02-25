Curtis Kimball leaves behind his pregnant wife, Nicole, and two young daughters

San Francisco man known as 'pancake guy'' has died, family says

Curtis Kimball, who helped bring back a sense of community in his San Francisco neighborhood by giving away pancakes after the pandemic, has died.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco man who helped bring back a sense of community in his neighborhood by giving away pancakes after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed away.

Curtis Kimball came to be known as "The Pancake Guy."

Back in 2022, he would set up a griddle outside his home and make free pancakes for neighbors in Bernal Heights.

He gained national attention for his "Street Pancake Parties."

"With heavy hearts, we share the devastating loss of Curtis Kimball the legendary "crème brlée guy" who (along with his brother Brian Kimball) took San Francisco by storm in 2009 through the guerrilla street food movement they started," according to a GoFundMe post.

Kimball died after an emergency cardiac surgery.

According to a post on X, he leaves behind his pregnant wife, Nicole, and two young daughters.

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of the family.