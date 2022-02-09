Food & Drink

SF man throws free pancake party for 75 neighbors

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco who felt isolated during the pandemic threw a free pancake party for 75 of his neighbors.

Branson Kimball said his wife thought he was "getting weird" during the pandemic and he needed to make more friends, so he put up fliers around his neighborhood about the event.

Kimball said he was nervous nobody would show, but at least 75 neighbors did and more than 125 pancakes were eaten.

Kimball said it was hard to put himself out there, but tweeted "there's something incredibly rejuvenating about experiencing little joys with other humans."



Kimball works as the owner and chef of the Creme Brulée Cart, so of course the pancakes were incredible. He encourages anyone to do this in their neighborhood because pancakes are a great way to connect with people.

The event was such a success he plans on doing another one this weekend.





