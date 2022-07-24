San Francisco man serves up his last neighborhood pancake party

Society

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco man who's been uniting his neighborhood through pancakes served up his last plate Saturday.

We first told you about Branson Kimball back in February.

Branson cooks up pancake parties right outside his home in the Mission District, saying it's a great way to get to know your neighbors.

Saturday was his third and final party, because Branson and his family are moving to the East Coast.

But it looks like the spirit behind the events will live on with other neighbors.

"I went to a pancake party a couple weeks ago that was two blocks that way, so they're carrying it on," Kimball said. "Then there's a couple, they have a happy hour thing on Fridays on their front steps, people come and just hang out."

Branson says he's looking for a neighbor to give one of his griddles to, in an effort to help make sure the pancake party tradition continues.

