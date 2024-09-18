Will.i.am's AI radio station, Agentforce launch zone and more: A look at day 2 of Dreamforce 2024

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Day 2 of Dreamforce kicked off Wednesday in San Francisco with some 45,000 people learning about the latest in artificial intelligence at Salesforce's annual tech conference.

Music artist Will.i.am talked about the launch of his AI-powered radio station.

Other highlights included a robot that takes your picture and texts it to you.

In addition, ABC7 got a look at the "Agentforce launch zone." When Salesforce customers go there, they're able to create what they call a conversational A.I. Agentforce service agent. That can be, for example, the chat experience on a website to help customers.

Andrew Russo went through the process and ended up with a prototype within minutes. He's with Baca Systems in Michigan, which does robotics for the stone industry.

"I can go back and take this to our team and actually implement this in real life," Russo said. "This is super cool."

"We're not trying to think about how do we replace humans," Russo added. "We're really trying to how do we deliver the world-class experience that matters to our customers and support and augment our teams?"

In addition, Salesforce announced plans to open a new A.I. learning center at its San Francisco headquarters in 2025 for in-person community AI training courses.

"We have dedicated floors where community members who might be scared of AI can come and get trained at no cost," said Vala Afshar, Salesforce Chief Digital Evangelist.

The attention will shift from downtown to Oracle Park Wednesday night for the "DreamFest" concert.

Pink and the rock band Imagine Dragons are both set to perform.

It's a charity concert with proceeds going to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals.