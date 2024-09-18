Dreamforce highlights future of artificial intelligence; Sen. Wiener, others push AI safety bill

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Attendees have called San Francisco the mecca of innovation, especially when it comes to artificial intelligence. But State Senator Scott Wiener says all that AI innovation doesn't come without safety risks.

Senator Wiener is spearheading what he calls the very first bill in the country that would make AI innovation safer.

He and others say they support technology and what it can do to improve our world. But they want to make sure there are guardrails.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff unveiled the system he says is leading the third wave of AI development -- it's called "Agent Force."

"Agent Force has to be the biggest breakthrough that we have ever had in technology!" said Benioff. "And, its the biggest breakthrough I've seen in a long time in artificial intelligence."

Benioff launched agent force during the first day of the Dreamforce event in San Francisco.

He says it allows for customized AI agents to do mundane, low-value and repetitive tasks, freeing up people to do more valuable and creative work.

"I want AI innovation to continue here," said Sen. Wiener.

RELATED: 'We're 100% back': Dreamforce kicks off in SF focusing on AI, expected to generate $93 million

Dreamforce, Salesforce's annual conference in San Francisco, is focusing on AI with its largest campus ever and is expected to generate $93 million for the city.

Sen. Wiener says he is all for innovation. But he's also pushing the first-ever AI safety bill in the country -- SB 1047.

It requires large corporations to do safety testing on the most powerful models before they are released to prevent any possibility of catastrophic harm.

"We can promote strong and robust AI innovation while doing so responsibly and trying to get ahead of the safety risks that these increasingly powerful models present," said Sen. Wiener.

Doctors like Robert Gould with Physicians for Responsibility are backing Sen. Wiener's efforts.

"Doctors know that preventative care is crucial for the health of our patients," said Dr. Gould. ""We must also advocate for policies that prevent technological crisis before they occur."

RELATED: Thousands arrive in San Francisco for 'largest AI event in the world': Dreamforce 2024

Bear Atwood with NOW -- The National Organization for Women -- says if left unchecked, AI poses health and safety risks.

"Women are the first to be exploited, attacked, abused online in the most invasive ways possible. And with AI, what's possible changes every day," said Atwood. "We call on Gov Newsom to sign."

Even youth activists are concerned about the power of AI.

"I do want innovation to continue but I want it to continue safely," said Rania Zuri, LiTEArary Society Founder, CEO.

"Powerful AI models are already presenting concerning risks to our generation," said Zanagee Artis, founder of Zero Hour. "As a young climate activist I stand before you today in support of SB 1047."

VIDEO: Dreamforce 2024 has San Francisco businesses ready for economic boost

San Francisco businesses say they are ready for the economic boost that Dreamforce will bring to the city.

Sen. Wiener says it's important to hear about the impact of AI and the risks of AI for other industries besides tech.

"AI has a huge potential to make the world a better place and to make the world a more equitable place. But it also has risks so let's get ahead of those risks and not just stick our head in the sand which is what we've done with technology in the past," said Sen. Wiener.

Sen. Wiener says SB 1047 has a lot of support from tech companies as well as people in other industries. The bill still needs to be signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. He has until September 30.