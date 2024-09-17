'We're 100% back': Dreamforce kicks off in SF focusing on AI, expected to generate $93 million

Dreamforce, Salesforce's annual conference in San Francisco, is focusing on AI with its largest campus ever and is expected to generate $93 million for the city.

Dreamforce, Salesforce's annual conference in San Francisco, is focusing on AI with its largest campus ever and is expected to generate $93 million for the city.

Dreamforce, Salesforce's annual conference in San Francisco, is focusing on AI with its largest campus ever and is expected to generate $93 million for the city.

Dreamforce, Salesforce's annual conference in San Francisco, is focusing on AI with its largest campus ever and is expected to generate $93 million for the city.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some 45,000 people are expected to attend Dreamforce this year. Salesforce's annual tech conference in San Francisco is being held in person Tuesday through Thursday, and for hundreds of thousands online.

"I could say we're absolutely back," said Erin Oles, Salesforce Senior VP of Strategic Events. "We're 100% back. We have a larger campus than we've ever had before. We're growing our attendee base, and it is comparable to what it was in 2019."

In 2019, 171,000 people were registered to attend online and in person, but Oles said they didn't break it down into in-person versus online attendance.

RELATED: Thousands arrive in San Francisco for 'largest AI event in the world': Dreamforce 2024

Salesforce representatives say Dreamforce 2024 is the largest AI event in the world.

"It shouldn't be scary," said Vala Afshar, Salesforce's Chief Digital Evangelist. "It's not Terminator. It's not going to displace jobs. It's going to help us, frankly, have more joy at work. Who wants to do repetitive, mundane tasks at work? Research speaks to - workers are tired, they're stressed, and, frankly, they're bored, and this is a technology that can uplift you and your career and your company and everyone around you."

"It's not AI that's going to put you out of a job," said Tracey McMullen, who is attending from Cincinnati, Ohio, and works for Fidelity Investments. "You got to learn how to use it and use it to your advantage."

VIDEO: Dreamforce 2024 has San Francisco businesses ready for economic boost

San Francisco businesses say they are ready for the economic boost that Dreamforce will bring to the city.

Scheduled speakers for the conference include Jane Goodall, Matthew McConaughey, Ayesha Curry, and Kerry Washington.

Pink and Imagine Dragons are scheduled to perform at Oracle Park Wednesday night.

"I'll be in the front row," McMullen said.

Security is tight at the conference, which is expected to generate $93 million for the city.