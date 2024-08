Dead Gray whale found washed ashore in East Bay marks 2nd this year

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- A dead Gray whale washed ashore Wednesday morning in Richmond.

The Marine Mammal Center shared a video before it was taken to Angel Island State Park for a necropsy.

A second Gray whale was found washed ashore in the East Bay on Wednesday.

This whale is a female and is about 30-feet long. It was first spotted in the bay on Monday.

This is the second dead Gray whale in the Bay Area the center has responded to this year.