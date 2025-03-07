Dozens arrested in recent SF park drug raid were already wanted on warrants: officials

ABC7 News has learned that 31 of the 86 people arrested in a San Francisco park drug raid last week had arrest warrants.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police have targeted illegal outdoor drug markets in recent weeks. Dozens of people were arrested last week and four were arrested at 16th and Mission Wednesday night.

On Thursday, we learned that 31 of the 86 people arrested in a San Francisco park last week during a drug raid had arrest warrants.

"Our strategy is to go to where the problem is and try to prevent the problem from becoming a bigger problem," said San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott addressed how the department is tackling the city's drug problem at a public safety meeting in the Marina District. The chief had a clear message to those partaking in illegal drugs, anywhere in the city.

"The message is really simple, we're going to come after you if you're dealing. People that are out using drugs in public, that's also illegal," said Chief Scott.

Dozens of suspected drug dealers were arrested in an overnight raid at Jefferson Square Park in San Francisco.

Last week in an overnight raid at Jefferson Square Park, San Francisco police arrested 86 people. Though only a handful were arrested for drug dealing.

"We did have a few people that were arrested for dealing drugs. I think the majority though are related to misdemeanor crimes related to either illegally being in the park and/or using drugs in the park," said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

More than two dozen of those arrested were being sought by law enforcement.

"Thirty-one of the 86 already had outstanding warrants and they went across multiple counties, Alameda County, Marin County, San Francisco, Contra Costa County, Milpitas, Colma - just a variety, city after city where people were already wanted so," said Scott.

Many of those we spoke with at this meeting are optimistic about what they've seen, but are still concerned.

"I think I am encouraged that all of the branches of government are working together," said Rebecca Saroyan of San Francisco.

The District Attorney says charges have been filed against 11 of the 86 people arrested at the park and the office is reviewing other citations that were issued.

"Will you keep going after people in parks who are doing drugs or dealing drugs?" asked ABC7 News reporter J.R. Stone.

"Absolutely, our job is not only to enforce the law, it's to disrupt the behavior so we have to make sure we are staying on them," replied Jenkins.

As to when we could see another massive raid like we saw in Jefferson Square park, Chief Scott says what will continue to happen in cases when it's appropriate.