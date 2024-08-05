  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Driver killed after car rear-ends big rig near Bay Bridge toll plaza, CHP says

KGO logo
Monday, August 5, 2024
Driver killed after car rear-ends big rig near Bay Bridge: CHP
A driver died Monday afternoon near the Bay Bridge toll plaza when their vehicle slammed into the rear of a big rig.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A driver died Monday afternoon near the Bay Bridge toll plaza when their vehicle slammed into the rear of a big rig.

Video of the crash on eastbound 80 shows a Honda sedan wedged into the back of the big rig.

MORE: Solo crash at Bay Bridge Toll Plaza brings up questions about planned removal of toll booths

The front windshield was completely shattered.

The deceased driver was the only person in the car.

The driver of the big rig was not injured.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW