Dry January is here, but does it really benefit your health? Bay Area experts weigh in

Dry January has begun. Bay Area health experts and businesses weighed in on the impacts of alcohol consumption.

Dry January has begun. Bay Area health experts and businesses weighed in on the impacts of alcohol consumption.

Dry January has begun. Bay Area health experts and businesses weighed in on the impacts of alcohol consumption.

Dry January has begun. Bay Area health experts and businesses weighed in on the impacts of alcohol consumption.

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) -- As Dry January begins, the debate on the impact of alcohol among health leaders continues.

Yvonne Khananis, the owner and executive chef of Polenteria in Los Gatos, is seeing an uptick in mocktail orders. Polenteria offers an entirely gluten-free Italian menu.

"There's so much more out there. You can actually make a rum and coke, or a gin and tonic or a margarita," Khananis said.

Khananis once owned a bottle shop full of nonalcoholic spirits. She sees the nonalcoholic industry growing for people who are choosing to either not drink or to take a break from it.

"Typically during the year, I'll take a week or two weeks, however long my soul can handle not having a cocktail. I'm sure everyone understands that," Khananis said.

DRY JANUARY: What is it and how beneficial can giving up alcohol be?

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine studies the relationship between alcohol and health outcomes. Its most recent report says that drinking moderately may have health benefits. However, several other recent studies have shown consuming alcohol could raise your risk of certain types of cancer.

We spoke with Dr. Keith Humphreys, professor of Psychiatry at Stanford.

"There's a split right now between how the U.S. and Europe looks at this. More and more in Europe you hear the general health advice is there's no safe level of drinking. In America it's a little more debated," Humphreys said.

Dry January is a popular movement. Humphreys says people should take an experimental approach to it.

DRY JANUARY: What happened when I gave up alcohol for 1 month

"Taking a month off can't hurt. Gives you a chance to kind of think about 'What is the role in this in my life? Do I feel better or worse day-to-day?' And you know, there's always February," Humphreys said.

Back at Polenteria, Khananis and her staff will welcome customers back in the new year on Friday with alcoholic and nonalcoholic options to sip on.

"You're still enjoying time out with your friends or family or coworkers and not having to deal with the stigma of not drinking," Khananis said.

She will be participating in Dry January, except for her birthday this weekend.