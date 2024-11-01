Here's what you can and can't do at your California polling place on Election Day

With just a few days left until the Nov. 5 election, ABC7 is helping answer questions you might have about casting your ballot.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With just a few days left until the Nov. 5 election, ABC7 is helping answer questions you might have about casting your ballot.

What to bring to your polling place?

In most instances, California voters are not required to present identification to an election worker before casting a ballot. First-time voters may need to present a California identification number or the last four digits of their social security number when going to the polls. In that case, make sure to bring an ID as well as a copy of a recent utility bill or another document sent by a government agency in order to prove your California residency. According to the Secretary of State's office, acceptable forms of identification include: passport, driver license, official state ID card or student ID card showing your name and photograph.

For mailed-in ballots, they must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 12, 2024.

Additionally, California bans voters from bringing guns to polling sites, whether open or concealed.

What if I'm not registered to vote in California?

The last day to register to vote for this election was Oct. 21. However, California does offer "Same Day Voter Registration," also known as conditional registration. Eligible citizens can register and then vote at their county elections office, polling place or vote center. Their ballots will be processed and counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.

To register to vote in California, you must be a United States citizen and a resident of California, 18 years old or older on Election Day, not currently serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony, and not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court.

You can visit the state's My Voter Status site to check if you are currently registered to vote in California.

Where can I vote?

To find same-day voter registration locations in your county, early voting locations or ballot drop-off locations, please visit this link from the California Secretary of State's office.

To find your nearest polling locations or drop boxes, you can enter your address on the state's website.

Yes, there's a dress code

Most states have rules about actively campaigning in proximity to polling locations. That rule extends to a dress code in California and other states, meaning voters will need to leave any campaign-related clothing or accessories at home. Yes, that even includes campaign buttons. The idea behind the restrictions is to ensure a neutral environment for voters so that no one feels intimidated or influenced to vote a certain way.

For San Francisco voters in particular, this is what the Department of Elections defines as electioneering, which is visible advocacy for/against a candidate:

Displays of a candidate's name, likeness or logo

Displays of a measure's number, title, subject or logo

Signs, buttons, shirts or stickers related to any candidate or measure on the ballot

Any audible information about a candidate or measure

Obstructing, loitering or distributing electioneering materials near vote-by-mail drop boxes

Exit-polling is allowed, as long as it is at least 25 feet away from voting areas and is conducted quietly.

Can I take a selfie?

The short answer is yes, voters are allowed to take a photograph of their ballot, or a ballot selfie, to share online. But it is up to the discretion of poll workers if the actions are considered a disruption to other voters. However, the use of cameras in and outside of the polling place are limited.

State election officials stress that the photos cannot disclose unauthorized information of how a person voted.