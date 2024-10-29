2024 Election: Voter's guide to key races to watch across Bay Area, California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While California may be solidly Democratic in presidential contests, a handful of competitive races in the state could determine whether Republicans keep control of the U.S. House. Voters also will cast ballots in a U.S. Senate contest and 10 statewide propositions, in addition to the presidency and the state Legislature.
It will likely take days and possibly weeks to know who won in some districts, due to how slowly California counts votes. The extended process begins with a large, initial reporting of votes, which reflects ballots that were cast in advance of Election Day.
The candidates to fill the Senate seat long held by the late Democrat Dianne Feinstein are Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican former baseball player Steve Garvey. They are running in two separate elections: one for the full six-year term and the other for the remaining weeks of Feinstein's unexpired term. The Democrat appointed to fill Feinstein's vacancy, Laphonza Butler, did not seek to replace her.
Authorizes $10 billion in general obligation bonds for repair, upgrade, and construction of facilities at K-12 public schools (including charter schools), community colleges, and career technical education programs, including for improvement of health and safety conditions and classroom upgrades. Requires annual audits.
Amends California Constitution to recognize fundamental right to marry, regardless of sex or race. Removes language in California Constitution stating that marriage is only between a man and a woman.
Authorizes $10 billion in general obligation bonds for water, wildfire prevention, and protection of communities and lands. Requires annual audits.
Allows approval of local infrastructure and housing bonds for low- and middle-income Californians with 55% vote. Accountability requirements.
Amends the California Constitution to remove current provision that allows jails and prisons to impose involuntary servitude to punish crime (i.e., forcing incarcerated persons to work).
Raises minimum wage as follows: For employers with 26 or more employees, to $17 immediately, $18 on January 1, 2025. For employers with 25 or fewer employees, to $17 on January 1, 2025, $18 on January 1, 2026.
Repeals Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act of 1995, which currently prohibits local ordinances limiting initial residential rental rates for new tenants or rent increases for existing tenants in certain residential properties.
Requires certain providers to spend 98% of revenues from federal discount prescription drug program on direct patient care. Authorizes statewide negotiation of Medi-Cal drug prices.
Makes permanent the existing tax on managed health care insurance plans, which, if approved by the federal government, provides revenues to pay for Medi-Cal health care services.
Allows felony charges for possessing certain drugs and for thefts under $950, if defendant has two prior drug or theft convictions.
The District 12 seat has been held by Rep. Barbara Lee for more than two decades and is now up for grabs.
Those running for the seat include Democrat Lateefah Simon who's currently a BART board director against Democrat Jennifer Tran, a Cal State East Bay professor.
In November 2023, Rep. Anna Eshoo announced she would retiring in 2024 after three decades in Congress. With her seat up for grabs, several notable public figures joined the race including former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and State Assemblymember Evan Low who are facing off on the November ballot.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed is in a battle for her second term and is facing four main challengers on the Nov. 5 ballot, all fellow Democrats.
Her closest competitors appear to be Mark Farrell, a former interim mayor and venture capitalist who is the most conservative of the group, and Daniel Lurie, an anti-poverty nonprofit founder and an heir to the Levi Strauss fortune who has pumped at least $6 million of his own money into his first bid for mayor.
The other two are Aaron Peskin, president of the Board of Supervisors, the most liberal of the candidates, and Ahsha Safaí, a city supervisor and former labor organizer.
Residents of Oakland will decide whether to recall Mayor Sheng Thao after enough signatures were gathered to place it on the November ballot.
Alameda County voters will decide on whether to recall District Attorney Pamela Price after the county's registrar of voters certified enough signatures for it to be placed on the November ballot.
It's the first time in Alameda County history that a district attorney has faced a recall election.
