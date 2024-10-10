Marin City's new 'Get Out the Vote' campaign features faces of local kids

Local kids are the faces of a new banner campaign in Marin City that is trying to get out the vote.

Local kids are the faces of a new banner campaign in Marin City that is trying to get out the vote.

Local kids are the faces of a new banner campaign in Marin City that is trying to get out the vote.

Local kids are the faces of a new banner campaign in Marin City that is trying to get out the vote.

MARIN, Calif. (KGO) -- With the final push to Election Day on, a group in the North Bay is less worried about who you're voting for and more focused on whether you're voting at all.

Local kids are the faces of a new banner campaign in Marin City that is trying to get out the vote.

"I'm too young to vote. What is your excuse?" said 8-year-old Kashmiere Gomez, referring to the words written alongside her photo on banners on Donahue Street.

"We're showing people to vote and do the right thing," she said, while walking alongside Felecia Gaston, the executive director of Performing Stars, a nonprofit helping underserved kids in Marin City.

MORE: As early voting gets underway in CA, experts explain why it's more important than ever this election

"What inspired me to work on this banner project is different friends of mine were very disillusioned about voting," Gaston said.

And so, the longtime voter registration volunteer approached the Marin County Elections Department and partnered up with the city serving up its main drag.

"It's where the Golden Gate Transit is, Marin Transit, people are going from here to San Francisco. They're going to the East Bay," Gaston said. "So, it's going to encourage more and more people, not just the people in Marin City."

And Gomez says she's proud to be part of it.

MORE: Biden says he's concerned 2024 election won't be 'peaceful' after Trump, Vance comments

Tara Campbell: "What are you hoping this campaign will help do?"

Kashmiere Gomez: "Make more people want to vote, because it depends on my future."

Tara Campbell: "How do you think this campaign will help connect people to the election?"

Felecia Gaston: "Either people have children or they have nieces or nephews, they have cousins. They're like, you know, 'let's make sure that we're voting for their future.' Because, if they don't get out and vote, then what's going to happen?"