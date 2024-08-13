"I'd love to see a woman president in my lifetime."

Get a taste of 'Kamala Jam': How Petaluma shop is helping Harris and Walz presidential campaign

In the North Bay, a Petaluma jam maker is raising money for Vice President and Bay Area native Kamala Harris' campaign, one jar at a time.

In the North Bay, a Petaluma jam maker is raising money for Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign, one jar at a time. A new patriotic themed flavor, named after Harris is generating some buzz and lots of new orders from across the country.

"I was born in Oakland like Kamala and raised in the East Bay," said Leslie Goodrich.

There's no doubt who Leslie Goodrich, better known as Lala, is voting for this November.

"I'd love to see a woman president in my lifetime," said Goodrich.

She owns Lala's Jam Bar and Urban Farmstand in Petaluma where her sweet spreadable have been award winning. Now, she's pumping up the jam with a new creation honoring Kamala Harris' run for the White House.

"I make Kamala Jam, it's red, white and blue jam- raspberries, white sugar and blueberries," Goodrich added.

Lala is donating a portion of each jar sold to the Harris-Walz campaign.

"The jam is $15 for eight ounces with a $5 donation going to the campaign," she said.

The Jam Bar's website keeping track of the donations, so far more than $700 has been raised.

Leslie says response to her jam, which tastes a lot like blueberries and raspberries has been nothing short of overwhelming.

"I thought I would sell 24 jars to my friends," said Goodrich.

Now she's shipping Kamala Jam across the country about 200 jars in seven days.

"We've had orders from Connecticut, New York, several to Portland, Oregon. It shows the interest she's bringing to the campaign and the Democratic Party," said Goodrich.

Nick Harris sells Lala's Jam at his coffee shop, he's grabbing something extra on Monday.

"A great way for her to get some money going in that direction, support a good cause and you'll get a delicious product as well," said Nick Harris, owner of Petaluma Coffee and Tea.

"People like it, the best part is there's been no comeback, no nasty calls, nothing thrown at my store," Goodrich added.

Lala hopes to give Harris a jar of the jam one day. And for now, she's not expanding her product line to Donald Trump Jam.

"No, not at all," said Goodrich.