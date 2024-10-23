Election campaigns pursue crucial Latinx vote as Nov. 5 draws near

With less than two weeks until Election Day, both presidential campaigns and political groups are doing what they can to secure the Latinx vote.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- There are just two weeks left until the polls open for Election 2024.

Big efforts were being made Tuesday by Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump. Both candidates were working to harness the power of the Latinx vote.

Trump was at a Latino Summit roundtable in Florida and Harris spoke directly to voters on Telemundo.

In the Bay Area, work is being done to bolster Latinx voter turnout.

Gabby Chavez-Lopez, executive director of Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley, represents just one of the groups and community organizers who fill a large room in downtown San Jose every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.

The groups meet in that room for phone banking and canvassing, working tirelessly to encourage voters to turnout to use their voice, not only for the presidential election, but other local races that can have a big impact.

"I think the Latino community is very strong and is starting to recognize their collective voice and their collective power around 'your voice is your vote'", Chavez-Lopez said.

Also recognizing that power are the presidential candidates who have been making extra efforts to reach Latinx voters.

"If either candidate can make some headway with Latino voters, that can really decide the election," said Dr. Melissa Michelson, dean and political science professor at Menlo College.

According to Pew Research, since the last presidential election, Latinos have grown at the second-fastest rate of any major racial and ethnic group. A very diverse group with different perspectives.

"Venezuelans and Cubans tend to be more Republican. Mexicans and Puerto Ricans tend to be more aligned with the Democratic Party," Michelson said. "And of course, there's all sorts of other differences within that. Older Cubans are very distinct from younger Cubans."

Many experts say candidates have to make outreach specific to each group within the Latino community.

The local community groups say increasing voter turnout requires even more.

"Sometimes hearing from candidates directly isn't the right messenger," Chavez-Lopez said. "And so, what we're trying to do as trusted community-based organizations and leaders that work with our community year-round, we are trying to make sure that we're connecting with them, that they're listening to trusted voices that look like them, that have shared experiences, that understand where they're coming from."

The work has been hard but Chavez-Lopez says it's been worth it.

"We just want to make sure that we're unlocking the power of our community," Chavez-Lopez said. "Because we are so powerful, and we're so excited to see who turns out this November."