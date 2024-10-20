Bay Area communities count down to Election Day as they push to get voters to the polls

Teachers, concerned citizens, community groups -- many of them are reaching out to prospective voters, hoping to get them to the polls on Nov. 5.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With Election Day just around the corner and a number of contentious races, there's a lot at stake.

"Getting everyone registered to vote could not be more important this year," said Bishop Jerry Macklin.

So many important local, state and federal seats up for grabs this election year. Community groups are doing what they can to educate voters.

At Glad Tidings Church in Hayward on Saturday, people registered to vote, and they got information on several local political races.

"When people are informed, they can make better decisions," Macklin said.

In Richmond, dozens of teachers pounded the pavement, knocked on doors and put up yard signs for school board members, county of education officials, city council members, and state senators.

Kindergarten teacher Kelly Cary has been volunteering for the past five weekends to "get out the vote."

"We need to make sure that the students, their voices are heard. And the candidates we are supporting, they are allowing those to be heard," said Kelly Cary with United Teachers of Richmond.

Elaine Peng is president of Asian Americans for Progressive America.

"I think this is a very important moment for our country," Peng said.

Peng and nearly 200 volunteers boarded buses in San Francisco early Saturday morning and then headed to the swing state of Nevada. They're hoping to make a difference in the presidential race, convincing undecided voters to cast their ballot for the Harris/Walz ticket.

Carmen Brammer is with the Together We Vote Coalition, a non-partisan group hoping to get people excited, engaged and educated about voting.

On Saturday, there was a big block party at Parque de Pobladores in San Jose.

Included was free food, music, family activities and informational sessions about all the ballot propositions.

"When you get your voter guide, it's a lot of content, and it's not always easy to understand," Brammer said.

Organizers say the goal is to bring together prospective voters of all ages from all over Santa Clara County and to increase voter turnout on Election Day.

"We have to create some level where folks feel like their voice matters, and making them aware that voting is their super power. And with that power, they could have a voice in how funding is spent, how programs are prioritized, how policies will help -- especially Black and brown communities," Brammer said.

As we count down to Nov. 5, many church and community groups, teachers and concerned residents are hoping to make a difference come Election Day.