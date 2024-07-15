San Francisco mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie shares vision for safer city

San Francisco mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie joined ABC7 News on Monday to share his vision for a safer city.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Turning to Your Voice Your Vote, and the race for San Francisco mayor. All week long, we're interviewing the major candidates running to lead the city.

"We need a fully-staffed police department, sheriffs department, 911 dispatch office. We need to get police out of the business of being our homeless outreach workers, and our mental health counselors," Lurie said. "I want trained clinicians out on the street and working with people who are in mental health crisis or throws of addiction. Bringing those people into 24/7 crises centers and getting them the help that they need."

