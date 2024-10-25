Embattled SJ Councilmember Omar Torres requests leave of absence amid allegations

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Embattled San Jose City Councilmember Omar Torres is now requesting a 30-day medical leave of absence.

Torres cited the investigation into the allegations he sent sexually explicit text messages to a minor as the reason for the request.

He says it has affected his mental health and he needs time to recover.

At least one city councilmember appears to be ready to reject Torres's request and wants him to resign immediately.

"If we don't do anything then shame on us," Councilmember Bien Doan said. "This is not about Councilmember Torres, this is about our constituents, this is about our city, this is about our pride and our moral fortitude to do the right thing."

Earlier this week, the city council removed Torres from all the committees he serves on. This was the first action taken against the councilmember since the sexual misconduct investigation began.