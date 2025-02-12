Ex-49er Dana Stubblefield to speak for 1st time since prison release

Former 49er Dana Stubblefield is speaking for the first time after his release from prison following his rape conviction being overturned.

Former 49er Dana Stubblefield is speaking for the first time after his release from prison following his rape conviction being overturned.

Former 49er Dana Stubblefield is speaking for the first time after his release from prison following his rape conviction being overturned.

Former 49er Dana Stubblefield is speaking for the first time after his release from prison following his rape conviction being overturned.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Former 49er Dana Stubblefield is set to speak Wednesday for the first time since his release from prison.

Stubblefield had served about five years of a 15-year sentence for rape, but the conviction was overturned in December.

An appeals court ruled prosecutors made racially discriminatory statements during the trial, a violation of California's Racial Justice Act.

MORE: Court grants ex-49er Dana Stubblefield's release from prison after rape conviction overturned

However, Stubblefield remained in prison because a lower court judge said he did not have jurisdiction to grant bail or release.

That came last week, when a judge in Santa Clara County made the order for him to be freed.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's office has said it plans on refiling the charges against him.

Stubblefield and his attorneys are expected to hold a news conference at noon on Wednesday.