Court grants ex-49er Dana Stubblefield's release from jail after rape conviction overturned

After the overturning of former 49er Dana Stubblefield's 2020 rape conviction, a court has granted his petition to be released from jail.

After the overturning of former 49er Dana Stubblefield's 2020 rape conviction, a court has granted his petition to be released from jail.

After the overturning of former 49er Dana Stubblefield's 2020 rape conviction, a court has granted his petition to be released from jail.

After the overturning of former 49er Dana Stubblefield's 2020 rape conviction, a court has granted his petition to be released from jail.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Former San Francisco 49ers star Dana Stubblefield is set to be a free man Friday after a Santa Clara County appeals court granted his petition to be released from jail.

The court overturned Stubblefield's 2020 rape conviction in December, determining the prosecutors made racially discriminatory statements during his trial.

Stubblefield had been convicted of raping a woman, under threat of a gun who had come to his home to interview for a babysitting job in 2015. His defense team says the judge blocked key police evidence from being admitted.

RELATED: CA appellate court overturns ex-49er Dana Stubblefield's rape conviction

He was convicted in 2020 but a year after the Racial Justice Act went into effect.

It makes it illegal to convict someone on the basis of race, ethnicity and national origin.

The appellate court ruled that the prosecution violated the act when it said in its closing argument that it didn't search Stubblefield's home for a gun over concerns it would open up "a storm of controversy" amid civil unrest at the time over the police killing of George Floyd.

After the conviction was overturned, Stubblefield was moved from Corcoran State Prison to Elmwood Correctional Facility back in Santa Clara County.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.