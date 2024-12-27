24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
CA appellate court overturns ex-49er Dana Stubblefield's rape conviction

Friday, December 27, 2024 2:02AM
CA appellate court overturns Dana Stubblefield's rape conviction
A federal court of appeals has overturned the rape conviction of former 49er Dana Stubblefield.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A federal court of appeals has overturned the rape conviction of former 49er Dana Stubblefield.

Stubblefield was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping a woman who was interviewing for a babysitting job in 2015.

RELATED: Former 49ers star Dana Stubblefield sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for Morgan Hill rape

The woman said Stubblefield held her prisoner... threatening her with a handgun.

During the trial, prosecutors said police never searched for the gun in Stubblefield's home because he was a famous Black man.

The appeals court found that statement was racially discriminatory and violated the Racial Justice Act.

