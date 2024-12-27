CA appellate court overturns ex-49er Dana Stubblefield's rape conviction

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A federal court of appeals has overturned the rape conviction of former 49er Dana Stubblefield.
Stubblefield was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping a woman who was interviewing for a babysitting job in 2015.
The woman said Stubblefield held her prisoner... threatening her with a handgun.
During the trial, prosecutors said police never searched for the gun in Stubblefield's home because he was a famous Black man.
The appeals court found that statement was racially discriminatory and violated the Racial Justice Act.