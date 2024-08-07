EXCLUSIVE: Family opens up after Oakland dad shot in head by stray bullet while sleeping at home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- For 33-year-old Hua Kuang, most Thursdays look relatively the same.

Get up, go to work, and then come home to his family.

But last Thursday was different.

Kuang's family says he was at home in East Oakland taking a nap after his shift, when suddenly a bullet came through the wall of his home striking him.

"The bullet went straight through the left brain and exited through the left eye."

On Tuesday, I sat down with Kuang's sister Jasmine, as well as Jessica, a close family friend. They asked us to blur their faces to help conceal their identities.

Jasmine says the past few days have been a living nightmare for her and her family. All of them just trying to process the unimaginable tragedy.

"Especially because this happened at home. Everyone thinks home is the safe place to live in, but this happened at home. We feel so shocked and we don't know what to do," Jasmine said.

Kuang remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

So far, he's undergone three surgeries, and the family says doctors believe the chances of him regaining consciousness are slim.

"Today, we received a call from the doctor saying he needs another surgery right away. And it's painful for us to learn that he has to go through more pain," said Jessica.

Jessica tells me the family is afraid to be at their home in Oakland and are trying to move out of the city as soon as they can.

In the meantime, she's calling on local leaders to do everything in their power to stop the feeling of recurring violence that's run rampant throughout the town.

"Please do something to stop crime. This is totally unacceptable - they got to do something, the government, the mayor, the police. It's just ridiculous," said Jessica.

With Kuang in the hospital for the foreseeable future, his sister says she worries about the financial impacts on his wife and their children.

In order to help alleviate some of the financial pressures, they've set up a GoFundMe and are asking for the community's help.

"My brother is the only one who is working, and he's in the hospital right now. He has two kids and I don't know who can support his family," said Jasmine.

And while the family waits for any sign that Kuang might recover, Jasmine says if she could talk to her brother once more she would only have this to say.

"I want him to come back with us because we need him. I want everybody to pray for him. I hope the miracle will come out," said Jasmine.